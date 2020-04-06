Witchcraft and Wizardry is the Harry Potter Minecraft RPG you didn't know you needed

Witchcraft and Wizardry, a total conversion Minecraft mod that turns the game into a Harry Potter RPG, is now available after a whopping four years in development.

As PC Gamer reports, the mod was officially released this week after a short stay in public alpha. The mod will surely be updated and refined in the weeks to come, but it's officially here and playable, and it couldn't have come at a better moment. This is the perfect time to lose yourself in a fantasy world, and after the latest teaser for Witchbrook , an upcoming RPG that blends Harry Potter and Stardew Valley, we're hankering for something magical.

As you can probably tell from its launch trailer, Witchcraft and Wizardry is an exceedingly faithful and flavorful recreation of the Harry Potter universe. It's got magic bricks that turn to reveal hidden paths, minigames based on classic broom-riding and spell-slinging scenes from the original story, unique mobs and iconic characters, and a staggeringly detailed take on Hogwarts and the surrounding area.

You can download the mod for free via Planet Minecraft. If you need help setting it up, you can pop into the dedicated Discord channel (via your browser if you don't have the desktop app). You can also download the map separately if you just want to explore things, but how could you pass up hanging out with block-Hagrid?