Warner Bros. Games was reportedly planning to reveal new Harry Potter and Batman games at E3 2020

No word yet on what Warner Bros. will do in the face of the E3 cancellation

(Image credit: WB Montreal)

E3 2020 has officially been cancelled, and the reveals and presentations that were meant to wow us this June cancelled along with it - including a newcomer to the E3 scene, Warner Bros. Games.

According to Kotaku, WB Games planned to host its first-ever E3 press conference this year, likely to discuss the new Batman title, a previously leaked Harry Potter game, and the next game in production by Rocksteady Studios, the team behind the Arkham games. 

As GamesRadar+ previously reported, the next Batman game is meant to be a "soft reboot" of Rocksteady's Batman Arkham franchise due out later in 2020. The alleged plan was for the title to kick off a cohesive DC Game Universe, with Rocksteady's own next-gen game eventually taking over for WB Montreal. The next Batman game has been teased by WB Montreal since September 2019, with the studio tweeting "Capture the Knight / Cape sur la nuit" along with cryptic images. This January, the studio sent out a handful of images that, when compiled together, appeared to form some sort of sigil.

As for WB Games' Harry Potter title, it appears to be an open-world RPG that leaked back in October 2018. The footage has since been removed from YouTube, but according to a Reddit user, the game included Unforgivable spells and was set in the 1800s. 

There's no word yet on whether Warner Bros. will hold a digital event, as Xbox and Ubisoft have already committed to hosting. We'll keep you updated.

