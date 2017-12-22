Win a set of four Star Wars: The Last Jedi books!

Hot on the heels of the release of The Last Jedi, DK (Dorling Kindersley) have released a bunch of cool tie-in books, all suitable for younglings!

Two are hardbacks aimed at children aged 8-12. Crammed with cool imagery, Star Wars: The Last Jedi: The Visual Dictionary (80 pages, RRP £15.99) introduces characters, creatures, droids, locations and technology from the film, while Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Incredible Cross-Sections (48 pages, RRP £15.99) displays the inner workings of 13 of its vehicles, using illustrations by artist Kemp Remillard.

Then there are two paperbacks suitable for even younger readers. DK Reader L2: Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Heroes of the Galaxy (48 pages, RRP £4.99) is designed to help children develop comprehension skills and become more confident readers. Finally, Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Ultimate Sticker Collection (72 pages, RRP £7.99) features more than 1,000 stickers of characters, creatures, aliens and ships to plaster all over exercise books/the bedroom wallpaper/the dog.

Thanks to DK, we have three sets of all four books to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.