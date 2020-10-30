Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, October 30 - November 3

Where is Xur? From October 30 through November 3, Xur can be found in the Rig on Titan. He'll stick around until reset time on Tuesday as always. You can buy any of the Exotics below as well as one Exotic engram. Even if you have all of the Exotics he's selling, be sure to check out his inventory for potential better stat rolls.

Exotic weapon - Skyburner's Oath : this Exotic scout rifle fires explosive tracking slugs when hip-fired, and when aimed, it fires piercing slugs at a slower rate. Skyburner's Oath is one of the 'steal the enemy weapons' Exotics, and while it is quite flavorful, it's a bit clunky even for a scout rifle. Still, it pierces Phalanx shields and does extra damage to Cabal, so there are worse options for taking on the Red Legion.

Hunter Exotic - Ophidia Spathe : gain an extra throwing knife charge. An extra melee charge has way more utility on Hunters thanks to the skills that synergize with their many throwing knives, especially on middle-tree Gunslinger. Ophidia Spathe is overkill for some builds, but it makes melee buffs much easier to maintain, and it's a ton of fun to use.

Titan Exotic - Eternal Warrior: gain an overshield when you activate Fists of Havoc. If that sounds underwhelming, it's because it is. Eternal Warrior is one of the worst Exotics in the game and really should not be used in any situation. Unless you're cosplaying as Squidward's house from the Spongebob cartoon; that, we can get behind.

Warlock Exotic - Transversive Steps: sprint faster, and reload your equipped weapon after sprinting for a short time. This is one of the few movement Exotics available to Warlocks, and if you like holding forward and channeling your inner Sonic the Hedgehog, it's unmissable. The movement speed bonus is very noticeable, to the point that it's hard to take these boots off once you put them on.