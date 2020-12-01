What time is the Fortnite live event? Here’s when you can fight Galactus in Fortnite

If you've seen the recent hype building around it, you may be asking what time is the Fortnite live event – and the answer is soon my friend, very soon. During the current season the pending arrival of Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, to engage in the Nexus War has been an ever-present threat, and now the latest Fortnite live event is here to realise that danger before we move on to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. Will Thor be able to rally the cast of superheroes and defeat this intergalactic menace, or is the world of Fortnite doomed to destruction? You can get involved to decide the island's fate, so here's everything you need to know about when the Fortnite live event is and how you can take part.

Fortnite challenges | Fortnite Awakening challenges | Fortnite Wolverine challenges

What time is the Fortnite live event

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite live event is taking place on Tuesday December 1, and the start of the Nexus War battle is due to happen at the following time:

Fortnite Galactus event: 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT

These Fortnite live events are always exceedingly popular, so here are some tips to make sure you don't miss out on the show. Firstly, check in advance that you have the latest version of Fortnite downloaded and installed, which should be the 14.60 update. Next, it's advised that you log into the game at least an hour prior to the event start times listed above, in case the servers start to reach capacity, then keep a look out for the event playlist to go live approximately 30 minutes before the start time.

If you're a content creator planning to stream the Fortnite Galactus event live or upload footage of it afterwards, Epic have put together some guidelines regarding publishing and monetisation, which you can read on their blog.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack