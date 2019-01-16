What has two hands and will get you hyped for Star Wars 9? This cryptic John Boyega Instagram post, that’s what

It’s easy to forget that, yes, Star Wars Episode 9 is out in 2019. John Boyega is doing his level best to keep up the hype, though, by posting a cryptic Instagram post about his character, Finn. Not only does it tease something dramatic going down, Boyega also promises something “visually crazy” which, if you’re talking about action from a galaxy far, far away, is bound to be something utterly ridiculous.

The post in question - which you can see below - shows Boyega’s hands dirtied and ravaged by a potential battle: “Great working day on set!” Boyega said, “The whole team pushed themselves today to achieve something visually crazy! I’ve had many moments of shock on set but not like today and I can’t wait until you know why.”

Great working day on set!! The whole team pushed themselves today to achieve something visually crazy! I’ve had many moments of shock on set but not like today and I can’t wait until you know why 👀🙌🏾 #FN2187 John Boyega A photo posted by @johnboyega on Jan 15, 2019 at 1:46pm PST

Ooh, what a teaser. If you think back to battles and epic moments of Star Wars past – say the Death Star run or, more recently, the visually striking battle on Scarif in Star Wars: The Last Jedi – they’ve all pushed the envelope just about as far as the can go. If Boyega’s hints are any indication, Star Wars 9 might just top the lot.

But what’s it going to be? The hands must mean something, after all. Could it be an unlikely rematch of Finn vs. Phasma: Part 3? Or maybe Finn finally gets his hands on another lightsaber and fights side-by-side with Rey in the lightsaber battle to end all lightsaber battles?

Either way, I don’t think Finn – or anyone else, for that matter – is going to come out the other side of Star Wars 9 the same person. John Boyega’s Instagram post has done the job of getting us fully hyped and, unfortunately, fully prepared for what may be a dark trilogy-closer.

If Star Wars 9 isn't top of your list of upcoming movies in 2019 then it's about to be nearing the summit very, very soon.