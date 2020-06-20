West Ham vs Wolves live stream: watch the Premier League online today

As it's another game with a lot riding on it straight from the off, getting a West Ham vs Wolves live stream sorted for today is a fine way to soak up yet more Premier League live stream action. With a few games down already in this first Premier League re-start weekend, and controversy and debate happening already, it's a bit like Premier League never had its enforced break. Regardless, every game is crucial for every team now and they will come thick and fast, as Wolves look to cement European football for next year through their league position, and West Ham bust a gut to pick up points early to ensure survival a to get away fro the relegation zone. A West Ham vs Wolves live stream is going to be intriguing for sure.

The game between West Ham and Wolves kicks off at 17.30pm BST/12.30pm ET/9.30am PT on Saturday, June 20.

What can I say about my beloved West Ham? Mainly stuff that I'm not allowed to publish. Nonetheless, it has been a pretty disappointing season and even though it's got a little better as the season progressed under new manager David Moyes, it's still looking very dangerous, perilous and full of jeopardy for the Hammers - unfortunately, I don't think it would be a surprise if West Ham did get relegated given their season as a whole. Things don't look any easier after this game, too, with fixtures against Spurs and Chelsea to follow. I fear for my team but hope I can watch this match and see some positivity and that my optimism will be renewed. They need to hit the ground running fast and this first game at 'home' is the best place to do it.

Wolves, on the other hand, have continued to be a wonderful recent addition to the Premier League. They are bold, exciting to watch and play wonderful football. They have a great mix of youth and experience in their squad and their manager is an enormously likeable man, to top it all off. They have made the European spots their target for their Premier League seasons now and will be looking to cement that, and possibly give that fourth Champions League place an attack too. They will likely see this as a winnable game as they too look to get off to a flyer.

No matter who you support, be it these teams or anyone else, finding out how to live stream West Ham vs Wolves and watch the Premier League online today is going to be a winning move this Saturday afternoon.

Get a Premier League live stream set up to see you out for the rest of the season

Live stream West Ham vs Wolves in the UK

Set up a West Ham vs Wolves live stream in the US

NBC or Sling TV

US folks will need access to NBC - and they'll need to be early birds - to get their West Ham vs Wolves live stream hit for the 12.30pm ET/9.30am PT kickoff. The two passes - Matchday Pass at $39.99 or the Premier League Pass for $64.99 - are decent options, with the latter getting you a whole host of coverage including extended content, highlights, replays, analyses, and more. However, we would want to highlight streaming service Sling. You can currently get a FREE 3-day trial of Sling's $30-a-month, 'Sling Blue' package which includes NBC which will let you stream West Ham vs Wolves without paying at all - and giving you access to most of the first weekend's action. Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual NBC coverage to live stream West Ham vs Wolves then check out the VPN route to gain access to the action.

Live stream West Ham vs Wolves in Canada

DAZN

You've got to use DAZN to watch West Ham vs Wolves online if you're in Canada. The network will be showing all 380 fixtures live, and you can start off with a very tempting one-month FREE trial to get off the mark. This will roll on to a $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150 afterward. Kick-off time equates to 12.30pm ET/9.30am PT for Canadians, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.

Live stream West Ham vs Wolves in Australia

Optus Sports

The Premier League is on Optus Sports for the remainder of the season in Australia so you'll need to head over there, and that's real easy if you have one of their packages already. However, if you just want to stream the West Ham vs Wolves match online or want to bag some of the Premier League action this summer, then going for one of their monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport is an excellent way to get access. You'll have to stay up late for this one though as a West Ham vs Wolves live stream in Australia kicks off at 2.30am AEST on Sunday, June 21. And for those who are away from their usual Australian TV services, you can use a VPN as outlined above.



Live stream West Ham vs Wolves from wherever you are