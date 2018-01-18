We mashed up Nintendo Labo with the Ready Player One trailer and it works eerily well

Nintendo Labo shows us a vision of the future where we make crafty toys out of cardboard then run around the house playing with them. Ready Player One shows us a vision of the future where we put on our virtual reality visors to ignore how much life sucks. But - and this is the key part - Labo has a toy that kinda looks like a VR headset. Naturally, we had to put the two together in a mash-up that... actually works pretty well? Huh.

