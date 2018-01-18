"Weird Nintendo is the best Nintendo" - The internet reacts to that bonkers Nintendo Labo trailer

Coming straight off the back of last week's Mini Direct, Nintendo made yet another crowd-pleasing announcement yesterday, with the reveal of Nintendo Labo; a new game/application for the Switch which allows players to enjoy virtual entertainment through a mix of the console's sensory technology and good old fashioned cardboard DIY. It's... hard to explain, but the brilliantly wacky trailer (below) gives you a good idea of how Labo will work in practice. And we've got details of the Nintendo Labo price too.

It's due to release this April, starting from around $69.99/£51, depending on which bundle you buy, but the internet has already kicked off the meme train for Labo, as Twitter reacted to the announcement with a flood of pithy reactions and sly jokes. Here's some of the best responses to Nintendo Labo that we've come across so far.

Weird Nintendo is back, and people can't handle it

You can be a robot, drive motorbikes, go fishing, play the piano, and do much more with Nintendo Labo, all through the power of cardboard!.. Wait...what?!

Sony: We've invested millions in VR!Microsoft: We've invested BILLIONS on making a 4K capable console!Nintendo: We spent a few dollars on cardboard and we're selling it back for $70! #LaboSony and Microsoft: pic.twitter.com/xr5oK0d7jrJanuary 17, 2018

Evolution of gaming: 8bit16bit3DHD4KVRCardboardJanuary 17, 2018

Three types of people.1) #NintendoLabo looks creative & fun!2) Nintendo's doing weird s*** again?! Why can't they be normal like everyone else?! I hate them for that...3) Uh... Okay?January 17, 2018

Nintendo Labo in a nutshell 😆 pic.twitter.com/GsnR2vj5AlJanuary 18, 2018

They did say it was for kids!

Nintendo teased the announcement beforehand as an experience designed for "kids and those who are kids at heart.” Sadly, some of us didn't get the message.

NINTENDO: Nintendo Labo is for kids and those that like kid stuff!ADULT GAMER: Okay, but what if I don't want it?NINTENDO: Totally fine. It's for kids.ADULT GAMER: Yes, but cardboard? Really? Not in my game room!NINTENDO: It's for kids.ADULT GAMER: But how is it for me?January 17, 2018

“Nintendo Labo looks dumb” - 32 year old manJanuary 17, 2018

Nintendo Labo footage leaked. pic.twitter.com/Vn8CUdIxSbJanuary 17, 2018

The possibilities are endless...

Nothing is out of the question for Nintendo Labo's cardboard-based potential. NOTHING.

Ready to play some Doom on my Switch #NintendoLabo pic.twitter.com/qqWLDhbp40January 18, 2018

When adults get their hands on an online multiplayer #nintendolabo game. pic.twitter.com/nSEtXp4UfZJanuary 17, 2018

Wow - this Nintendo Labo beta kit is impressive! pic.twitter.com/f4Efp62E2fJanuary 17, 2018

But some have their concerns...

Whatever you do, don't play Nintendo Labo in the rain, next to an open fire, or in close proximity to the post office.

#NintendoLabo biggest problem pic.twitter.com/EzjdfiihDcJanuary 17, 2018

its not working pic.twitter.com/BU477gyVcyJanuary 17, 2018

And finally...

You can always count on the Kaz Hirai parody account for some classic timely banter.

Nintendo has its new solution for Switch Voice chat pic.twitter.com/WOdSKt1eBGJanuary 17, 2018

So what did you think of Nintendo's latest creative gambit? Sound off in the comments below, and feel free to send us all the memes.