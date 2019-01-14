We finally get a release date in this new Game of Thrones season 8 trailer – but what else does it tell us?

It took you long enough. There’s a new Game of Thrones season 8 trailer out courtesy of HBO and, while it has kept most of its cards close to its chest, there’s the small matter of a new release date as well as a few tantalising clues to keep us preoccupied until April 14. Some corners of the internet are even doubly sure that the new Game of Thrones trailer has predicted a big death or two.

The Game of Thrones trailer, which you can watch above, focuses on three of the four remaining members of the Stark clan in Sansa, Arya, and Jon Snow (surprisingly, Bran is absent) walking down the crypts of Winterfell. They are confronted by whispers of the past, Ned Stark being one of them, as well as statues of Catelyn and Jon’s mum, Lyanna. No Robb, though. Poor Robb.

At the very end of the passage, the three meet and come face-to-face with statues of themselves. Weirdly, Jon’s statue looks a lot older than anyone else’s but more on that in a moment. That’s because we can’t take our eye off the White Walker ball just yet, as a wind whips through the crypts and extinguishes Jon’s flame before ice crackles and closes in on the trio.

Welp. Where do we start? Some on Twitter think that Jon’s statue being older is a bad sign for Sansa and Arya…

…but some are not convinced. After all, Bran isn’t in the trailer and he’s probably not going to end up dead in the ground come the finale. There’s also the small fact of a feather dropping past Jon, signifying a possible big change in his life. Don’t remember it? It was one that was placed on the grave of Lyanna by Robert Baratheon way back in the pilot. It could mean nothing. It could mean everything. Ahh! Stop playing with our emotions, HBO!

The big info, though, (at least, the info we know about, for realsies) is that the Game of Thrones release date is now set for April 14. If this trailer is anything to go by, we’re in for one hell of an amazing send-off – and the remaining 90 days until the premiere will feel like 900.

Add another dozen headscratchers to the big pile of Game of Thrones theories that'll keep us going until April.