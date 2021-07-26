How to watch The Suicide Squad online - here's where you can stream the DC movie

If you're still worried about returning to movie theatres, it's worth bearing in mind that you can watch The Suicide Squad online this August 5, 2021. That's because the film releases on HBO Max day-and-date with cinemas, so you don't have to miss out and can stream The Suicide Squad from the comfort of your own home if you'd prefer.

Just remember, you'll need to sign up for the the $14.99 per-month HBO Max subscription to watch The Suicide Squad online this week - unfortunately, you will not be able to see it with the ad-supported $9.99 monthly plan. There is an updside, though; besides being able to stream The Suicide Squad next Thursday, you'll get ad-free viewing as well as 4K and cinema premieres.

Of course, once you've been able to watch The Suicide Squad online, there's a myriad of movies to take your pick from on HBO Max. That includes recent additions like Space Jam: A New Legacy and the upcoming James Wan-helmed horror flick Malignant this September. Don't forget to catch up on recent happenings in the DC Expanded Universe either, as Wonder Woman 1984 is also available on HBO Max for a limited time.

Watch The Suicide Squad in order

If the naming conventions of this movie are confusing, let's keep it concise. The Suicide Squad is not a full-on reboot or sequel to David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad movie; instead, James Gunn's 2021 version acts as a soft reboot (this means it exists in the same universe but tells a completely different story). While Gunn may be best known nowadays for his Guardians of the Galaxy series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is essential viewing if you're interested in how to watch the Marvel movies in order, he has tried his hand at a superhero film of his own before - 2010's cult hit Super (shut up, crime!).

The premise for The Suicide Squad is that a band of violent criminals from the Batman mythos - including returning names from the 2016 version such as Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang - are forcibly teamed up by Viola Davis' Amanda Waller and sent on a suicide mission (as the film's title would imply). However, the all-star cast and more comedic tone is sure to separate this new edition from its predecessor. What's more, prominent actors such as Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead), and even WWE wrestler John Cena are suiting up as members of Task Force X this time around.

Want to catch up on characters like Harley Quinn? Here's how to see their story in order:

For a broader look at how the DC universe fits together, check out our guide on how to watch DC movies in order. You can also check out our The Suicide Squad set visit right here.

Watch The Suicide Squad - USA

HBO Max | $14.99 per month

The only way to watch The Suicide Squad online is to have a subscription to HBO Max's ad-free version, which not only gives you access to the movie, but also the ability to download and view movies and TV from any supported devices as well as 4K capabilities for the best picture quality possible - all for less than the cost of one cinema ticket!

Watch The Suicide Squad in your region

Is it possible to watch The Suicide Squad online outside of the USA? At the time of writing, no. The film is streaming exclusively via HBO Max, and it's unavailable outside of North America. As such, the only way to see it in the likes of the UK and Australia would be visiting the cinema. Sorry, folks.

However, if you're hungry for more streaming options this summer, there's still the latest Disney Plus bundles to get acquainted with which are packed with the very best movies from the company's massive history, as well as Star Wars and Marvel.

Looking for more than just superhero films? Check out the Hulu prices and Paramount Plus prices for something a little different. On that subject, get your sports fix with our ESPN Plus costs guide, too.