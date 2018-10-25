Watch Scream online - how to see all the movies, wherever you are in the world

Halloween is here, so you're probably looking to watch Scream online - or see any number of other scary movies. Do you like scary movies? Of course you do. Perhaps you're planning a Scream-themed party, maybe you're just going to switch off the lights and binge the whole trilogy with a partner. Or perhaps you just want to plan a marathon of the best horror movies, and Scream is - inevitably - part of that. Whatever your reasons for wanting to watch Scream online... we've got you covered.

The movies themselves defined teenage horror, along with the likes of I Know What You Did Last Summer and Final Destination. You may already know the twist in all three, and you may already know who will and won't die, but the films have held up surprisingly well and the original is just as watchable now as it was back in 1996. The trilogy is widely available as a box set, so if you're looking for it, you can grab all of Scream for $14.49 on Blu Ray from Amazon US or £6.29 on Blu Ray from Amazon UK.

Watch Scream online - US viewers

The place to find all the Scream movies for free, in the US, is on the Stars Subscription service. You can get 7 days free on there, if you subscribe, and that will cover you for the whole Halloween period. Well done, you.

But what if you're in the US and Scream is free in other countries? Maybe you're a UK Amazon Prime customer and want to take advantage of your free Scream stream. Perhaps you're from Canada, own a Netflix subscription, and want to access it from the US. The best way to get access to these regions is with a VPN. We recommend using ExpressVPN , details below, because it's the most reliable and secure of all the VPNs we've tested (check out our best VPN for Netflix guide) and it's compatible with almost all the devices we use to stream video. You can use Express directly with PC, Macs, PS4, Xbox One, tablets, and phones. You head in via the app, set your region, and you're good to go.

Watch Scream online - UK viewers

The easiest way to watch Scream online in the UK is to access it via Amazon Prime video. If you have a subscription to Prime, simply head over to Amazon on whatever device you want to use and search for Scream. If you don't have a subscription you can either get 30 days free, or buy one at £7.99 per month, which is pretty good value considering you get access to loads of movies, TV, and music AND you get free Amazon deliveries.

You'll find the original trilogy on Prime, but will need to pay for Scream 4. If that's your kinda thing. Ahem. Again, if you're not in the country or you don't have access to Prime, we recommend ExpressVPN, as it's the most reliable VPN and it's compatible with all devices like PC, Mac, tablets, phones, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Simply sign up with Express, select your region, and you'll be able to take advantage of your Prime sub wherever you are in the world.

Watch Scream online - Canadian viewers

Canada - you lucky things - can watch Scream online with Netflix. On October 20, Netflix Canada added all three movies (again, are we not counting Scream 4? I don't see why we should) to the service, so if you're in Canada and have a Netflix subscription... just log in and watch. If you're not in Canada, then simply use a VPN like ExpressVPN, and set your region as Canada to gain access to the Canadian version of Netflix. From here, you can watch the masked teenagers run riot wherever you are.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.