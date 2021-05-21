Watch episode 14 of Totally Rated, featuring reviews of Mass Effect Legendary Edition

GamesRadar+, along with our tech and gaming sister sites including PCGamer and TechRadar, presents a weekly video series that combines our expert superpowers to bring you reviews of all the latest games and tech. You can watch the latest episode right now, right here.

In this week's episode, GamesRadar's Alyssa Mercante checks out Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and likes what she sees.

"Even if any of these games don’t look that much better than the original, I would still tell you this bundle is worth it.

Listen, Mass effect, we all know how the faces look. They don’t look the best. But the textures look really good. And the lighting looks really good. Overall it looks so much better. The only reason I deducted a fraction of a point from my review is that there is no Mass Effect 3 multiplayer, and I miss Mass Effect 3 multiplayer."

Totally Rated also checks out Assassin's Creed Valhalla's new DLC, Wrath of the Druids.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

"I personally had a lot of fun with it, even if the opening hour or two was too slow for my liking," says Android Central’s Jennifer Locke.

"The Children of Danu were an interesting cult I looked forward to fighting, and Ireland is just as gorgeous and full of wonder as England.”

You can also see what Future's tech experts make of the new Apple iPad Pro.

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every Thursday.