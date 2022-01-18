Vikings are coming for England in new Vikings: Valhalla Netflix teaser

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser trailer for Vikings: Valhalla, as well as the release date.

In the action-packed clip, which you can watch above, the Vikings have their sights set on England – but the country's protectors don't plan on going quietly, with an epic, bloody clash of forces teased in the trailer.

The series is a spin-off of History's Vikings show, which ran six seasons between 2013 to 2020, and focused on Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel). Vikings: Valhalla is a sequel, set 100 years later.

The new series follows legendary Vikings Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). The official plot synopsis reads: "As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory."

Expect action and drama on an epic scale when the series arrives this February 25, then. Also in the cast are Bradley Freegard as King Canute, Bosco Hogan as Æthelred the Unready, and Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy.

Vikings: Valhalla is far from the only Netflix original landing this year. Ozark season 4 is just days away, and Stranger Things season 4 will debut sometime in 2022.

