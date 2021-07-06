Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong gets new trailer and 2022 release window

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong debuted a new trailer during today's Nacon Connect stream, and it's a violent, bloody look at one of three playable character's unique vampiric talents. At the end of the trailer, it's revealed that Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong has been delayed from its previous 2021 release window to February 2022.

For the uninitiated, Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong is an upcoming entry in the prolific World of Darkness series, which also includes the recently delayed Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. Swansong is a narrative RPG where you play as three different characters, one of which is Galeb, the vengeful vampire starring in the new trailer. Have a look:

The trailer kicks off with Galeb kicking back in a luxurious red chair, seemingly without a care in the world despite the absolute carnage-strewn scene around him. Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong is a game about choices, and Galeb clearly chose violence here. As one of his victims slowly crawls away in desperation, Galeb absorbs a last-ditch round of ammunition before telekinetically forcing the shooter to turn the gun on himself. Brutal.

There's a very brief clip of gameplay in the new trailer, but it's mostly just cinematic sequences of Galeb doing his thing, which unfortunately for his enemies seems to include separating heads from their bodies.

"Power, wealth, immortality, at one point or another, Galeb has had it all," reads Nacon's official character description. "He's traveled the world, amassed a fortune, and established himself as one of the oldest and most feared Vampires in the city of Boston. And yet, he's left wanting, grasping for something he's lost. Or perhaps something that was never there to begin with."

As mentioned earlier, Galeb is one of three playable characters deciding the fate of Bostin in Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong. You'll also play as Emem and Leysha, both vampires who, along with Galeb, come from different Vampire clans with opposing views on the Camarilla's rule. You'll alternate between the three vampires as you investigate conspiracies stemming from a deadly shootout in Boston.

Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong is due to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch in February 2022.

