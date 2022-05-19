How to find Journey in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong

If you need to find Journey in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong, we’ve got all the information here. This’ll be one of your first major objectives in Swansong, as the Prince has tasked Emem with finding her friend Journey, who had a big hand in planning a party that’s gone terribly wrong, resulting in a Code Red. However, no one else seems to know quite where she’s gone, so you’ll have to piece things together to work out Journey’s journey and find her. Here’s where to find Journey in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong.

Vampire The Masquerade Swansong Find Journey walkthrough

(Image credit: Nacon)

There are a fair few steps involved in finding Journey for this objective, and they’ll have you exploring all over the Boston Camarilla HQ. You’ll get this objective after completing the Hunt and Kiss tutorials and slurping down some vessel blood as Emem. Whether you’re stuck trying to follow Auspex trails or can’t find Jara Drory’s apartment on the first floor, here are all the basic steps you need to follow to complete this objective:

Find Journey’s scarf in the bar

(Image credit: Nacon)

Standing in front of the bar where you can talk to Sylvia, head right and enter the open alcove. You’ll find a Vessel looking a little worse for wear and Journey’s scarf opposite. Activate your Auspex ability and interact with Journey’s scarf to track it, and create a trail of orange mist for you to follow.

Get the archive keycard

(Image credit: Nacon)

Follow the orange Auspex trail across the central atrium to the office and archive section. As you reach this part of the building, turn left into the office corridor, and then head into the office marked ‘Secretary of Lazarus Sheridan’. There’s a desk on the right that has a tray with a key card for the archives in it. Snatch the key card and then leave the office.

Find the folder in the archive

(Image credit: Nacon)

Head back along the orange trail to reach the locked archive door in the office section, and use the key card to get in. Continue following the orange trail in the archives, open the marked drawer, and track the red folder with Auspex to get a new blue trail.

Find the missing page

(Image credit: Nacon)

Having discovered that a page has been torn out of the file, follow the blue trail back out of the archives and towards the offices but go into the office marked ‘Secretary of Abigail Nurmi’. On the main desk, you’ll find a smouldering page with a message on it. Inspect the page and Emem will conclude that speaking to Abigail is the next best step.

Question Abigail

(Image credit: Nacon)

Head out of the office section of the building and back to the bar. Turn right as you enter the room to find Abigail standing next to a marble table. Speak to her and you’ll learn that Journey is in Jara Drory’s apartment looking for some sort of evidence to clear her name.

Go to Jara Drory’s apartment

(Image credit: Nacon)

Jara’s apartment is on the upper floor of this area, but the stairs to reach this floor are in quite a weird place – inconveniently, all three elevators in this area are unusable too. From the bar, follow the orange Auspex trail all the way back to the office section and then down to the far end to where April’s office is. From outside April’s office, turn left and head down another corridor, and then left again to head up the staircase.

(Image credit: Nacon)

On the upper floor, you’ll pick up the orange Auspex trail again, linking an opposite staircase blocked off by some servants to a set of closed doors. Head through the doors and you’ll find Jara Drory’s apartment door on the left. Be warned that this is a point of no return, so you won’t be able to explore the area as Emem again if you go inside, but you will at least find Journey and complete this objective.

There are plenty of NPCs and items to interact with in this area to learn more about the world of Vampire: The Masquerade, and what’s going on in Swansong. We recommend thoroughly exploring all the offices and looking for the safe code in the archive to get yourself some useful items and information before you progress too far.