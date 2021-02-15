Valheim cheats - how to use Valheim console commands and spawn item list

If you're looking for Valheim cheats, including a handy Valheim spawn item list, then you're in the right place, as we've a whole host of console commands and codes to make your journey through viking purgatory that little bit easier. You don't need to install any mods or trainers to access them either, as there's a handy set of Valheim console commands built directly into the game that you can access at the push of a button.

Everyone's favorite god mode is included to prevent you from taking damage, but you can also completely reveal the map, teleport to a new location, increase your skills, and use the Valheim spawn item list to make any object or creature you could wish for appear in front of you. Of course, you need to know what the Valheim cheat codes are and how to use them before you can start to benefit from these effects, so let us give you a complete run down of the Valheim cheats to send you on your way.

How to access Valheim cheats and console commands

To get started with using Valheim cheats, you first need to know how to access the command console so you can type them in, and helpfully all you need to do is press F5 to reach it. With the console open, type in imacheater to activate cheat mode and allow you to access the codes listed below. If you want to deactivate cheats and return to normal, simply type imacheater once again.

Do note that while you can freely enter Valheim cheat codes in single player mode, you can only use them during multiplayer if you are the server host or have been given access by the current server host.

Valheim cheats and console commands

Enter any of the following Valheim cheat codes to activate the stated effects:

god - Activate god mode for invulnerability and one-hit kills

- Activate god mode for invulnerability and one-hit kills ghost - Activate ghost mode where enemies ignore you

- Activate ghost mode where enemies ignore you raiseskill [skill] [amount] - Increases the specified skill by the entered amount

- Increases the specified skill by the entered amount resetskill [skill] - Reset specified skill to 0

- Reset specified skill to 0 resetcharacter - Reset character skills and inventory

- Reset character skills and inventory heal - Full health for your character

- Full health for your character puke - Reset hunger and default health and stamina for your character

- Reset hunger and default health and stamina for your character hair - Remove your character's hair

- Remove your character's hair beard - Remove your character's beard

- Remove your character's beard model [nr] - Switch between male and female character, use 0 or 1

- Switch between male and female character, use 0 or 1 dpsdebug - Toggles damage per second display on/off

- Toggles damage per second display on/off players [nr] - Scale the difficulty based on player numbers, with 1 for no scaling and 0 to reset scaling

- Scale the difficulty based on player numbers, with 1 for no scaling and 0 to reset scaling freefly - Access the free camera

- Access the free camera ffsmooth 1 - Free camera smoothing

- Free camera smoothing ffsmooth 0 - Resets free camera smoothing

- Resets free camera smoothing save - Force the game to save

- Force the game to save exploremap - Clear fog and display the full map

- Clear fog and display the full map resetmap - Clear exploration and reset the full map

- Clear exploration and reset the full map pos - Display player coordinates

- Display player coordinates goto [x,y] or goto [x,y,z] - Transport player to coordinates entered

or - Transport player to coordinates entered location - Set a new spawn location

- Set a new spawn location killall - Kill all enemies in the area

- Kill all enemies in the area tame - Tame all creatures in the area

- Tame all creatures in the area removedrops - Remove all dropped items in the area

- Remove all dropped items in the area wind [angle] [intensity] - Set the wind direction and intensity, with angle 0 for north and intensity between 0 and 1

- Set the wind direction and intensity, with angle 0 for north and intensity between 0 and 1 resetwind - Reset the wind direction and intensity

- Reset the wind direction and intensity tod [nr] - Set the time of day, with 0 or 1 for midnight, 0.5 for midday, and -1 to revert to natural time

- Set the time of day, with 0 or 1 for midnight, 0.5 for midday, and -1 to revert to natural time skiptime [nr] - Skip forward the specified number of seconds

- Skip forward the specified number of seconds sleep - Skip forward one day

- Skip forward one day event [name] - Start the specified event

- Start the specified event stopevent - Stop the current event

- Stop the current event randomevent - Start a random event

- Start a random event spawn [item] [quantity] [level] - Spawn the specified item (see below)

- Spawn the specified item (see below) debugmode - Enter Creative Mode, where you can then press:

* Z - Enter/exit Flying Mode

* K - Kill all enemies in the area

* B - Enter/exit No Placement Cost Mode = repair tools and equipment without a Workbench and craft anything for zero cost

Valheim spawn item list

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

By using the cheat code spawn [item] [quantity] [level] in conjunction with the Valheim spawn item list, you can make any item in the game appear in front of you, for example spawn Coins 50 to get 50 coins or spawn Goblin 3 2 for three Goblins at level two. Here are a few spawn item codes to get you started:

BlackMetal

BowHuntsman

FineWood

Flint

Haldor

Obsidian

Portal

Silver

SledgeStagbreaker

TrollHide

You can find a complete Valheim spawn item list of codes here, though bear in mind that some of these items may relate to content that is not yet available or could be broken, so be cautious about which ones you throw into your game.

Valheim server commands

In addition to the Valheim cheats, there are also a number of server commands you can activate to assist with admin: