Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris - Return prince Bernard to Charles or not

If you're unsure about whether to give Prince Bernard to King Charles or refuse to hand over the boy in The Count of Paris quest in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC, you've come to the right place. After you've faced Count Odo, Charles and his army arrive in the city to strike peace with the Viking clan, but he has one other demand to make, and it's up to you to decide what course of action to take. It can be hard to know if there's a right or wrong answer here, so if you're looking to find out the outcomes to help you decide which choice to make, read on below.

After Sigfred and King Charles the Fat come to an agreement, Charles declares that there's one final matter to deal with and addresses Eivor. The king asks that you bring forth his only son and heir Prince Bernard. Shortly before, Toka tells you that she's secured the bastard prince and that he's safe nearby, so it's left up to you to choose whether you agree to the wishes of the King and let him have the boy, or you refuse to hand him over. Below, you'll see what happens when you choose either option.

You may have the boy - Eivor says they are as good as their word and bids Toka bring the boy out. Prince Bernard runs up to Charles and the pair are reunited. The king looks visibly happy and tells the boy to stand straight like the future king of Francia. Later you learn from Count Odo that the boy "barely lasted a day with that betrayer before running back to Richardis". When you see Bernard later on, he looks visibly frightened and refuses to return to his father.

I will not hand over the boy - Eivor says they cannot hand over the boy to one such as the King, and that he is free to go where he wills. Charles is naturally angered by this response, as Bernard is his only son and heir. Charles ominously states that this matter is not over. Your refusal to hand over the boy to the king later comes up in conversation with Sigfred, who will mention that you failed to hand over the boy in Skal quest. Count Odo also says you handled the matter with grace, and when you meet Bernard later on, he will be slightly more trusting of your presence since you didn't hand him over the first time.

Ultimately, the decision you make really comes down to what you think it's the best course of action. Do you let the boy decide whatever he wills by refusing to hand him over and anger the king, or do you return King Charles' only son and heir? The only discernible difference is how certain figures in the story react to your decision at a later stage, and Bernard will ultimately return to the Queen.

