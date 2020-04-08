Upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events - Your digital island calendar

If you're looking for all the upcoming ANimal Crossing: New Horizons events, look no further. Below, you'll find a constantly updated list of all confirmed events happening in the game, so consider this your Animal Crossing: New Horizons calendar.

There are always regular events like monthly bug and fishing tournaments, but the game is still establishing when these events will lie - whether it's the second or third saturday of a month for example.

See below for all the confirmed upcoming ANimal Crossing: New Horizons events so far:

April 1 - 11: Cherry Blossom Season

Hemisphere: North

What is it? The only time period where the spring blossom blooms. Pretty, and creative!

Things to watch out for: There are a selection of Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes to collect by popping floating balloons, which will all only be available during this season.

April 11 - Fishing Tourney

Hemisphere: North and South

What is it? A fishing competition where you can win special prizes!

Things to watch out for: Running from the plaza on your island, you can win special prizes for catching a lot of fish over the course of the day. Prepare your fishing rod!

April 12 - Bunny Day

Hemisphere: North and South

What is it? The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day event actually runs from April 1 - 12, but the actual Bunny Day - aka Easter Sunday - happens on Sunday April 12.

Things to watch out for: Zipper T. Bunny will gift anyone who collects all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day recipes, and you'll be able to find six types of Animal Crossing: New Horizons eggs dotted around the island, which you'll need to craft the aforementioned recipes.

April 22 - Earth Day

Hemisphere: North and South

What is it? One of the originally confirmed Animal Crossing: New Horizons events is Earth Day. In real life, this event takes place on April 22, so expect the same to happen in-game.

Things to watch out for: It's not clear what will happen on the day, but it will be run by Leif the Sloth, who used to run the Garden Centre in previous games.

Possibly April 18 or April 25 - Bug Off

Hemisphere: North and South

Other upcoming events

During the last Animal Crossing: New Horizons direct before the game was released, Nintendo confirmed with the above slide that more events would arrive via free updates. These include: