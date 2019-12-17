Untitled Goose Game Crown: Where to get the crown and how to wear it

If you've put in a honking good shift and completed every single To Do list item in the game, then you'll have received your present but may be wondering what you should do next with the Untitled Goose Game crown. Or perhaps you haven't got that far yet but have heard about the existence of this jewelled headpiece, in which case you should follow our complete Untitled Goose Game walkthrough to help finish off any challenges you still have outstanding.

Of course, owning a crown is one thing, but naturally you want to actually wear it on your head and strut around town in your own inimitable sassy way – so here's how to get and wear the Untitled Goose Game crown so you can show off your 100% completion prowess.

How to get the Untitled Goose Game crown

(Image credit: House House)

To get the Untitled Goose Game crown, you have to complete all of the To Do lists. This includes all the standard challenges, the additional To Do list items you unlock for beating the story, and all of the speed run challenges. Once you've done everything in the game, a message will display saying "congratulations – a reward is waiting for you at home", so turn around and head back to the starting area where it all began. Here you'll find a present perched on top of a rock, so pull it down and flip it over to reveal the crown inside.

How to wear the Untitled Goose Game crown

(Image credit: House House)

The Untitled Goose Game crown is pretty heavy, so at this stage all you can do is drag it around, and if you want to proudly wear it on your head then you'll need to do a little more work first. Drag it along to the back gardens area, then place it somewhere the Woman will find it – either drag it through the hole in her fence after pulling the yellow ribbon, or leave it in the Man's garden so he throws it over into her yard. Do what you've done previously to get the ribbon put on you, by hiding the duck statue out of the way and taking its place. As well as putting the ribbon on, the Woman will also pick up the crown and pop it on your head – congratulations, you are now Queen of the Geese!

