Uncharted The Lost Legacy Hoysala Tokens locations and puzzle solutions

Finding all the Uncharted The Lost Legacy Hoysala tokens locations is definitely worth it when there's a lot of treasure on the line, perhaps the most important thing around in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Climbing the Hoysala Tower and opening the doors in the upper chamber will update your map with new locations, eventually taking you to a question mark-tagged area called the White Monkey Temple.

Enter that and you'll start a side quest about finding all 11 Hoysala Tokens. Bring them back to the Temple and you'll unlock the Queen's Ruby - a special bracelet Chloe can wear which makes a noise and vibrates when a treasure is near, along with the "Yas Queen" trophy. On top of that, it also cracks open the rest of the temple for exploration (and looting), so this is definitely a valuable side quest to do. Read on for all Uncharted The Lost Legacy Hoysala tokens locations laid out clearly and easily.





Hoysala Token 1

After climbing the Hoysala Tower and opening all of the doors to update your map, you'll find a question mark in the top right corner.

Head to that location, then go up the stairs and into the White Monkey Temple.

Interact with the plinth to update your map with the Hoysala Token locations.

A side door will then open revealing the first token, which you can collect and place in the plinth.

You can now set off to find the remaining 10 tokens, which we have numbered on the map above.

