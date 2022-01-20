All Uncharted The Lost Legacy collectibles and locations, including treasures, lock boxes and more

Find all the Treasures, Photo Opportunities, Lock Boxes, and Optional Conversations

Finding all the Uncharted The Lost Legacy collectibles is a big challenge, a treasure-hunting odyssey that'll have you scouring the globe. Why so tough? Well, because to get a full roster you'll need to find 68 treasures, take 28 opportune photos, open 21 lock boxes, and initiate 17 optional conversations. Clearly Uncharted: The Lost Legacy takes no prisoners, but we're here to help, showing you how to find all the Uncharted The Lost Legacy collectibles locations in our comprehensive, easy-to-read guide. Fortune and glory!

Prologue

1 Treasure, 1 Photo Opportunity

Photo Opportunity 1
When you follow the girl down the stairs in the market, go straight ahead.

Treasure 1 - Ganesh Figurine
As you continue through the market, you'll receive this treasure as part of the story.


