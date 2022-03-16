Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves and other PC release dates might've been leaked by Steam

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves and other PC release date might've just been leaked via Steam.

Earlier today on March 16, it was noted by users online that the Steam API had inadvertently revealed a slate of unannounced release dates for forthcoming games on the PC storefront. As reported by the SteamDB Discord group, one of these games is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, which apparently has a planned release date of July 15.

Other games listed on the Steam API leak include Kerbal Space Program 2, Dune: Spice Wars, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Party Animals, and Frostpunk 2. The Steam API listings for these games absolutely aren't confirmation of solid release dates, as they could merely be estimates by Valve as to when they expect each listed game to launch, or merely placeholders.

You might recall a similar thing happened with Nvidia last year. Back in September 2021, a vulnerability in Nvidia's GeForce Now App revealed internal Steam listings for 18,000 games coming to PC, many of which weren't even announced at the time. The list included things like Demon's Souls, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, God of War, and Horizon Forbidden West.

Of course, some of those games would actually end up coming to PC in the near future, even though Nvidia stated at the time that the list was pure speculation. Could the new leaked details from the Steam API be more speculation, or could Valve be in on unannounced release dates on PC for things like the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection?

