UK retailer says some PS5 deliveries won't arrive on release date

UK retailer Game is communicating to customers that some PS5 pre-orders won't arrive on launch day.

The issue, Game says, is out of its hands. Apparently, the courier Yodel told the retailer that it won't be able to deliver every PS5 pre-order on release day. In an email (via VGC), Game had the misfortune of letting its customers know that they might not get their PS5s at launch, explaining that it used multiple couriers to fulfill pre-orders.

"Due to the volume of PlayStation 5's in the UK market and the size of the product, the launch has led to UK wide delivery challenges for all retailers and couriers," Game said. "Our aim has always been to ensure that as many orders arrive on time for release day as possible therefore, we have had to secure multiple couriers to help try to achieve this."

"However, for reasons beyond the control of Game, Yodel have informed us today (November 18) that not all orders due to be delivered by them will be delivered on release day. This is due to capacity issues in their delivery network and may mean that your tracking information is not fully updated until Friday."

If you're one of the customers that received an email like this, you can track your PS5 shipment here - at the least, you'll get to know when you'll get your pre-order.

PS5 launched on November 12 in North America and Japan, and it's releasing in the UK a week later on November 19.

