UFC 257 live stream: how to watch Poirier vs McGregor 2 online tonight

McGregor really can't seem to get retirement right. Every time we think UFC's Notorious fighter is done, he reels us back in with another high profile event. This time, that means tuning in for a Poirier vs McGregor live stream tonight.

If you've been a long standing UFC fan (or at least around from early in McGregor's career), you will have seen these two fight it out in UFC 178, with McGregor scoring a first round knockout.

Six whole years later and it's time for round two. Obviously, both fighters have progressed significantly. McGregor has become arguably UFC's best known fighter, a champion of multiple weight classes and has snuck the record for fastest UFC title fight win (13 seconds if you were wondering).

And while their last encounter led him to a loss, Poirier has too become a legend of the sport. Former interim UFC lightweight champion, 26 wins and he's won against Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker.

No longer relatively fresh faced UFC fighters, a UFC 257 live stream will be featuring two seasoned pros in the main event. And luckily, Dana White has pulled out the stops for this weekend's event with two other impressive fights.

In the co-main event, Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler will be fighting it out. Bookies and most Lightweight fans will likely be backing Chandler however, Hooker has continued to prove himself as one of the best strikers in the Lightweight division and could easily land a nasty hook.

In another big name fight, Jessica Eye and Joanne Calderwood will be fighting in the Women's Flyweight division. Both are excellent fighters...who really don't like each other - perfect for a fight in a cage with locked doors!

No matter which fight you're tuning in for, read on to find out more about how to live stream UFC 257.

UFC 257 live stream global viewing options

How to watch UFC 257 live stream in the US:

For anyone trying to tune in to watch a McGregor vs Poirier live stream in the US, the timings are pretty perfect. Simply tune in on the Saturday at 3.15pm PT, 6.15pm ET for the early prelims and 5pm PT, 8pm ET for the prelims.

As for the main event, it will be kicking off at 7pm PT, 10pm ET. As is usual for the US, ESPN is the location to catch UFC events and the same goes for this one. We've prepared a dedicated guide to how to watch McGregor vs Poirier on ESPN Plus PPV, complete with times, prices, and more.

Catch the whole of UFC 257 live stream in Canada:

Any Canadian fans trying to tune in and watch the entire UFC 257 event will have to do so over a split of platforms. For the main card, you can tune in via a host of channels and services, we would recommend using Shaw Direct or a UFC Fight Pass. Going via Shaw, you'll be paying $64.99 to watch the PPV. If you're looking to watch the prelims, they'll be playing on TSN, and then for early prelims, you'll need a UFC Fight Pass.

As for times, the early prelims will begin at 3.15pm PT, 6.15pm ET and the prelims will follow at 5pm PT, 8pm ET. For the main card, you'll be tuning in at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 257 online in the UK:

Anyone who's been watching UFC for a while in the UK will know that BT Sport is a frequent host of the events and this one is no exception. UFC 257 will be available via BT Sport. However, unlike a lot of UFC events hosted on BT, you'll have to fork out for a PPV. Luckily, it's pretty affordable in the UK, costing just £19.95 via the BT Box Office.

Where things get slightly more tricky is that, like always, the UK has difficult viewing times. Early prelims start at 11.15pm on Saturday and the prelims then kick in at 1am on the Sunday. Finally, the main card kicks in at a painful 3am.

While that's not going to be everyone's ideal viewing time, there is another option! Luckily, BT offers spoiler-free replays so you can catch the action later on the Sunday without feeling tired the whole time!

If you normally live in the UK but are out of the country when the fight airs, a VPN can get you watching like you're back home.

How to watch Poirier vs McGregor in New Zealand:

If you're looking to just watch the main card in UFC 257 (McGregor, Eye, Hooker and more), then Sky Arena will be the place to go. You can buy the PPV for just $39.95 and tune in from 4pm NZDT on the Sunday.

However, if you're looking to watch the entire event - early prelims, prelims and the main card, investing in a UFC Fight Pass is your best option. Then you'll be tuning in from 12.15pm NZDT. And if you're away from New Zealand when the fight airs, a VPN can have you watching via Sky Arena with ease.

Live Stream McGregor vs Poirier UFC 253 in Australia:

Australia has a similar set up to New Zealand above - a service to watch just the main card or investing in a UFC Fight Pass for the whole thing.

If its just the card card that you want, the service Main Event will be your best bet to watch McGregor vs Poirier. A PPV through Main Event will cost you $54.95. You can tune in at 2pm AEDT on the Sunday to watch this.

As for the prelims and early prelims, a UFC Fight Pass will get you access to the entire event. With this, you'll be tuning in from 10.15am AEDT - an early start!

Just like the other services above, you can tune in even if you're not in Australia at the time via a VPN.

Watch UFC 257 from elsewhere in the world:

Hoping to watch a UFC 257 live stream and catch McGregor's return to the octagon? If you're away from home, this could be a bit of a challenge due to geo-blocking. However, it is still possible.

If you download a VPN, you will be able to connect your IP address to one of the countries above. Then, you can simply head over to one of the streaming services above to watch the event.

A VPN is a useful tool, allowing you to alter your IP address to show in another country. This can mean even if you're away from home in the US, you can act like your computer is back home in another country.

We've tested a wide range of VPN options when we investigated our best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix guides and found ExpressVPN to be our favorite. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Plus, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online on the go.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch UFC 257 online with a VPN:

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles, and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.

2: Connect to a server matching one of the above countries

Any of the above countries have good streaming options for this MMA event and therefore you should just choose the country you are most happy to get a subscription for.



3: Head over to any of the streaming service mentioned above

Once you've got your location set, head over to the subscription service you wish to buy access to the event through and voila - you're all set to go!

UFC 257 - Main Card

This main card is full of some big-ticket fights. While McGregor vs Poirier stands out as the obvious one, Chandler vs Hooker and Eye vs Calderwood are also massive events well worth tuning in for:

- Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier (Lightweight)

- Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweight)

- Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood (Women's Flyweight)

- Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar (Lightweight)

- Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Ribas (Women's Strawweight)

UFC 257 - Prelims

The prelims don't quite have the same big names as the main event, but that's to be expected! There is still a host of interesting fights in a wide range of weight classes:



- Arman Tsarukyan vs Nasrat Haqparast (Lightweight)

- Brad Tavares vs Antonio Carlos Junior ( Middleweight)

- Julianna Pena vs Sara McMann (Women's Bantamweight)

- Khalil Rountree Jr vs Marcin Prachnio (Light Heavyweight)

UFC 257 - Early Prelims

If you're planning on tuning in from the start, there is a couple of early prelims fights that you can catch, ranging from Flyweight up to Middleweight:



- Andrew Sanchez vs Makhmud Muradov (Middleweight)

- Nik Lentz vs Movsar Evloev (Catchweight)

- Amir Albazi vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (Flyweight)