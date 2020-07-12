Ubisoft Forward: Every trailer and announcement from the showcase

Looking for every announcement from Ubisoft Forward?

We got a whole helping of news and trailers during the showcase, with plenty of shiny new cinematic trailers and gameplay footage for all of the latest upcoming releases from the studio. Along with the official release date reveals, we've gathered together every trailer and announcement in one place so you can catch up with everything shown during the event or watch each one all over again to get even more excited about the games coming our way.

Watch Dogs: Legion cinematic trailer

The showcase kicked off with a short film of the upcoming hacking adventure, Watch Dogs: Legion. Created by Emmy award winner Alberto Mielgo, the Tipping Point cinematic trailer takes us into the heart of the futuristic dystopian London where a taxi driver gets caught up in the action with the resistance group. With it's neon-tinted splashes of colour, it certainly paints a vivid picture of the game's setting.

Watch Dogs: Legion gameplay trailer

Following on from the cinematic trailer, Ubisoft also gave us a more in-depth look at the gameplay in Watch Dogs: Legion. As we've previously learned, in the world of the latest hacking fest, you can recruit and play as absolutely anybody in the city and each individual has different skills and fighting styles. We get to see many in action, including Andy the construction worker use his tools to take out some foes, a drone expert called Amy who can summon drones and hack enemy drones, Mickey who gets into a fistfight and clearly enjoys a drink or two, and a very slick hitman. The trailer also shows off more of London and gives us more insight into the people we're up against - namely Albion, a private military company based in the Tower of London, as well

Watch Dogs Legion's release date of October 29, 2020 was also revealed.

Brawlhalla

Ubisoft announced its free-to-play 2D game is coming to iOS and Android smartphones on August 6. With 50 playable legends to fight with, including many well-known characters from the likes of Steven Universe, Rayman, and Adventure time to name a few, the mobile version will also feature cross-play with other platforms.

Might and Magic Era of Chaos

Ubisoft also dropped a trailer for its mobile PVP game Might and Magic: Era of Chaos to thank fans who have played the game so far, and also announced that anyone who starts playing now on their smartphones will get bonus rewards.

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad

Ubisoft also announced its new mobile game Tom Clancy's Elite Squad coming to iOS and Android devices on August 27. Bringing together all "your favourite heroes and villains" from the Tom Clancy games, such as Rainbow Six, Ghost Recon, The Division, and Splinter Cell, you can upgrade your characters and take command of squads in 5v5 battles. It also includes a campaign mode and several challenge modes to try out.

Hyper Scape

Next up, Ubisoft revealed another look at its new take on the Battle Royale genre with a gameplay trailer for HyperScape, along with the announcement that it's officially gone into open beta on PC for everyone to try out as of today, July 12. Set in the year 2054, you venture into the futuristic virtual world where you can command several abilities with a variety of different characters and parkour along rooftops, and grab loot as you fight.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

We also got another look at Ubisoft's stealth series and an Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date, with a dive into some gameplay showing off some of the Viking antics you'll be getting up to when the game releases later this year. As Eivor, you'll take on enemies who will attack in all manner of different ways and it's up to you to work out their weaknesses. You can customise your fighting style in any way you wish, including dual-wielding any weapons you want - including two shields.

Far Cry 6

And finally, the showcase ended with our first official tease of Far Cry 6 with a new cinematic trailer featuring actor Giancarlo Esposito. Set in a Yara, which is said to be a "tropical paradise frozen in time", dictator Anton Castillo is set on restoring his nation back to its former glory with his son Diego. The showcase also revealed the game will release on next consoles as well as current-gen on February 18, 2021.

