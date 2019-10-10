Far Cry: Blood Dragon TV show in the works alongside Rayman and Watch Dogs series

Ubisoft is working on transforming several of its biggest video game properties into television series. Watch Dogs, Rayman, and Far Cry: Blood Dragon are all getting the animated treatment, as revealed by the French-Canadian publisher.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ubisoft film and television managing director Helene Juguet outlined the company’s mantra for the upcoming slate of TV shows, stating: “Every show has a different target that it’s aiming for and a different format.”

Among the confirmed shows is a special episode of the currently-airing Rabbids Invasion title; a “cybermystery” for a tween audience, set in the Watch Dogs universe; a “family-friendly” Rayman series; and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Vibe, a spin-off from Far Cry’s own ‘80s action-inspired expansion, Blood Dragon.

Ubisoft is also parachuting in Adi Shankar, who helped produce Netflix’s own Castlevania adaptation to oversee the projects. “Adi is such a great fan of video games. We share the same culture and references," explains Juguet. "It's been great to give him the freedom to do something very fresh and bold with our characters.”

Outside of that, there are currently no details regarding release dates and casting. There are, however, a handful of posters to accentuate the mood of both the Watch Dogs series – which shows a young female lead in Ada Lovelace Middle School – and the Blood Dragon show. The latter features the tagline: “This is one hell of an apocalypse we’re having” and features what appears to be a main character who resembles eye-patched Rex, the lead from Blood Dragon.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

