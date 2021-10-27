Triangle Strategy trailer puts the emphasis on difficult decisions

Triangle Strategy has a brand new trailer, setting up some incredibly important decisions for the player to make.

The trailer, called "Challenge Your Convictions," sees protagonist Serenoa forced to make pivotal decisions that will affect House Wolffort - a regal organization to which they are the heir - and the entire game at large.

Decisions like those teased in the new trailer are going to have a huge impact on Triangle Strategy. Producer Tomoya Asano previously revealed in an interview that the decision to go with tactical battles for the new RPG was fitting for its more mature story, and the new trailer certainly points a mature world where your moves can spell death and destruction for characters and factions.

There's all sorts of factions vying for control in Triangle Strategy. In the trailer above we can see the likes of the noble Kingdom of Glenbrook and the dark and looming Grand Duchy of Aesfrost, both of which will no doubt be affected by the choices you make throughout Triangle Strategy.

Triangle Strategy is the latest 2D-HD game from Square Enix, developed by the team behind Octopath Traveller. You can see that game's influences all over the new trailer for Triangle Strategy, not just in the pixelated art style, but in the way the tactical turn-based battles function. Triangle Strategy launches March 4, 2022 exclusive for the Nintendo Switch, and a demo is still available right now through the Switch's eShop if you want to see what all the fuss is about.

To see what else Nintendo has cooked up for launch next year, head over to our upcoming Switch games guide for more.