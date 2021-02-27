Tom Holland is worried about his Uncharted movie performance

Uncharted movie star Tom Holland has admitted that while he hasn't seen the finished movie yet, he's a tad troubled about his portrayal of one of gaming's biggest icons, Nathan Drake.

In a frank interview, Holland acknowledged that "there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being ‘I want to look good now" rather than "playing a character".

“As soon as you start worrying about ‘Do I look good in this shot?’ acting becomes something other than playing a character," Holland told GQ . "I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being ‘I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment'.

"I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy – basically be Mark Wahlberg. My character is supposed to be a f--king action hero in this moment! Look, I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know if I succeeded in that. But it was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps... It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again."

The long-awaited action-adventure film will serve as a backstory for Nathan Drake, the protagonist of the video games of the same name.

Tom Holland stars as fortune hunter Nathan Drake , while Mark Wahlberg is Victor “Sully” Sullivan , Nathan’s future mentor. The supporting cast includes Antonio Banderas, Grey’s Anatomy’s Sophia Taylor Ali, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Tati Gabrielle. It wrapped filming in October .

The perpetually unlucky Uncharted movie was delayed due to the spread of coronavirus last year, with executives halting pre-production – originally "for at least six weeks " – because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Venom 's Ruben Fleischer was the seventh (and thankfully final) director tied to the film, which is due to hit the big screen in 2022.

Holland openly praised the Uncharted movie script , calling it "one of the best scripts [he's] ever read." It was written by Hollywood duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, who wrote Iron Man, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Men In Black: International together.