Tom Hiddleston explains Loki's big decision in episode 2

Warning: the following contains major spoilers for Loki episode 2! Turn back now if you're not caught up with the series on Disney Plus!

Tom Hiddleston has talked about that big decision at the end of Loki episode 2.

"I think certainly there's conflict," the actor told TV Line. "I think he – Mobius is someone who perhaps for the first time in his life he thinks he might be able to trust, and perhaps trusts him, and he doesn't want to betray that trust. But at the same time, he has to go and see what's going on. He can't help himself but follow, because it's too strange and provokes so much curiosity in him. So there is a huge conflict there, he thinks 'I probably shouldn't do this, maybe there can be repercussions down the line, but I have to see what that's about.'"

The ending of Loki episode 2 revealed the identity of that mysterious Loki variant taking on the Time Variance Authority. When the hood came down, we were introduced to Sophia Di Martino's Lady Loki – or, per the Disney Plus credits, Sylvie, AKA Enchantress. The variant set off a bunch of reset charges which splintered the Sacred Timeline, sending the TVA into a frenzy. We don't know exactly what Lady Loki is up to yet, but Hiddleston's Loki is clearly eager to find out: he followed Lady Loki through a portal, leaving behind Owen Wilson's Mobius and the other TVA agents.

"I think he feels betrayed," Wilson said. "Having studied his life and sort of knowing everything, you'd feel a little bit foolish also, because you can't ever really be surprised that the God of Mischief would be up to something. I think there's a little bit of that, and sort of also maybe a, 'Well, here we go.'"

Loki is dropping its six episodes weekly, and you can see our Loki release schedule to find out exactly when episode 3 arrives. Until then, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU – and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals right here.

Find the best Prime Day TV deals right here.