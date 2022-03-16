An old Tom Hardy drama is finally having its moment on Netflix

Tom Hardy's Taboo is having a moment on Netflix. The series has landed on the streaming platform five years after it first aired on BBC One and FX and (as of writing) sits in Netflix UK's top 10 shows.

Set in 1814, the eight-part gothic drama sees Hardy play James Delaney, a brooding, battle-scarred adventurer who returns home to London upon hearing his father has died. Having set sail for the New World 12 years prior, his old acquaintances presume him dead, and it's safe to say that his comeback rattles the residents of the gloomy, corrupt capital.

Not least because his father, who was poisoned, left him nothing but a small piece of land in Nootka Sound, on the west coast of North America – slap bang in the center of the conflict between England and the newly-independent United States. Those around him insist he sell the lot for cheap and be done with it. But vengeful Delaney refuses, sparking spats between a bunch of political types.

Created by Hardy, his father Chips Hardy, and Peaky Blinders showrunner Steven Knight, the star-studded series also features Michael Kelly, Leo Bill, Jefferson Hall, David Hayman Tom Hollander, Oona Chaplin, Jonathan Pryce, Stephen Graham and Oscar-nominated actor Jessie Buckley.

Currently filling the fifth slot in Netflix UK's Top 10, the previously acclaimed-yet-underseen show has already earned itself a whole legion of new fans. (For US readers, the show is unfortunately not available on Netflix US, but is on Hulu.)

If anybody is looking for something to watch, Taboo starring Tom Hardy, Steven Graham and a decent cast is definitely worth a watch. Season 2 is in the making.March 12, 2022 See more

Taboo is without a doubt one of the best shows I've seen in a long time and probably Tom Hardy's best performance. Sucks it only ran for 1 season and it took me 5 years to even hear about it. pic.twitter.com/hAveeswEzMMarch 13, 2022 See more

'Taboo' is on netflix. If you ever wanted to see Tom Hardy play an outrageously violent sex wizard in gothic Regency finery, doing all crimes and revenges, you'll like it. Same showrunner as 'Peaky Blinders'.March 15, 2022 See more

Enjoying season 1 of TABOO (2017) so far. Tom Hardy is a ham. Some very nice cinematography and early 1800's grittiness. pic.twitter.com/zJKzvXAT6FMarch 15, 2022 See more

"If you want to watch a series on Netflix, trust me, watch Taboo," one subscriber recently enthused. "Tom Hardy is such a brilliant actor. It’s a mix of Bridgerton, Gangs of New York and Peaky Blinders."

"How am I only just watching Taboo with Tom Hardy in? Can't take it away from him, he can fucking act. 2017 this shit come out. Apparently," another gushed. "His character is a scary horrible weird moody ominous violent tactical unsavory nutcase. I'd say he's my idol BUT maybe not."

"Just started watching Taboo on #Netflix with Tom Hardy. Brilliant, dark, deep," a third added.

While it's been half a decade since Taboo premiered on the small screen, Hardy and Knight are still hopeful that its long-promised second chapter will become a reality at some point. It's set to be "just as bananas as you'd hope," Knight previously said.

As we wait a little longer, fuelled by the prospect of new episodes, why not check out our list of the best TV shows of all time.