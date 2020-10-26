Here’s your first look at Red Hood in Titans season 3

It was revealed back at DC FanDome that Titans season 3 would feature Red Hood – AKA Jason Todd – and now we’ve got our first look at the new costume.

Jason, played by Curran Walters, was in season one and two of Titans as Robin. He took on the role of the world’s most famous sidekick after the original Robin, Dick Grayson, struck out on his own and left Batman behind.

Welcome to the Hood. Jason Todd returns as the Red Hood in season 3 of Titans.

The suit uses the logo Jason sports in the comics and the brown jacket, red helmet, black suit, and handguns are all borrowed from the source material. Layering a red hoody underneath the leather jacket is also similar to Jason’s look in the Red Hood DLC for the Batman: Arkham Knight video game.

In the comics, Jason takes on the Red Hood persona after being killed by the Joker and then resurrected via some cosmic weirdness involving Superboy-Prime and a dip in a Lazarus pit). Jason returns to Gotham seeking vengeance on Batman – because the way Jason sees it, Batman should’ve avenged him by killing the Joker.

It’s unlikely Titans will follow this storyline exactly, or even closely, considering Batman hasn’t been a major part of Jason’s story so far. Instead, FanDome revealed that Jason would be going after his former teammates, the Titans.

In season two, Jason ended up leaving the Titans after it was revealed Dick lied to them about the true circumstances of Jericho’s death. He teamed up with Rose Wilson, but that ended badly when Jason found out she’d been working with her dad Deathstroke – who earlier in the season had almost killed Jason after kidnapping him and blowing him off a building.

So it’s safe to say Jason didn’t have a great time in season two, but he hasn’t met a grisly end yet – although Walters posted a picture from the iconic A Death in the Family comic story, which is the storyline that killed Jason. He's also posted a picture of Heath Ledger's Joker recently.

We don’t know yet if Jason will die or the events of the second season were enough to spur him into taking up the Red Hood mantle – though since the Red Hood name is associated with the Joker, who worked with the Red Hood gang, we might see Joker involved somehow.

Titans seasons 1 and 2 hit HBO Max on November 1, 2020, and season 3 doesn’t yet have a release date. Until then, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order.