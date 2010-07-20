Tim Burton boards Monsterpocalypse

Share

Tim Burton has been recruited to develop and direct a film adaptation of board game Monsterpocalypse.

Though he has been eyeing the project for a while, only now has Burton been confirmed as a player in the kaju-themed game adap.

Talking with Slash Film , producer Roy Lee broke the news, revealing that Burton will be collaborating with frequent movie buddy John August (who he worked with on Charlie And The Chocolate Factory ) for Monsterpocalypse .

“I can confirm that Tim Burton is developing it to direct,” says Lee. “He’s working closely with John August on the story. And this is the first time that Ken Ralston was brought in this early to do conceptual drawings and the visuals for the movie itself.”

Ralston is the Oscar-winning designer who has been involved in everything from Cocoon and Back To The Future to Burton’s recent Alice In Wonderland . Looking good.

The plot also sounds suitably epic. “Giant monsters come to earth and start wreaking havoc,” Lee reveals. “The humans, at this point, fight back.

“And they feel like they’ve destroyed them, but they quickly learn that the monsters that come had actually not died and just sort of burrowed underground and are sending some sort of signal into space.”

A few years later, when the aliens emerge, they discover that Man has created giant robots to fight them. “Most of the movie is going to be during that battle between the giant robots and the giant monsters,” Lee confirms.

So it’s sort of a Burton take on Transformers ? Uh, where do we sign up?

Whereas Michael Bay has struggled to find the heart to his giant robot franchise, our fingers are crossed that Burton will be able to do that with Monsterpocalypse . While also blowing a lot of stuff up...

Could this be one board game movie that won't leave us bored?

