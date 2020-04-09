Tiger King adaptation from American Crime Story creator Ryan Murphy and Rob Lowe in development

Tiger King has quickly become one of the world's most popular TV shows. In fact, according to Nielsen, who work out ratings in the US, over 34 million people in the country streamed the Netflix series across its first 10 days of being available. That number tops Stranger Things 2 (31.2 million) but comes below Stranger Things 3 (36.3 million), according to Variety.

With such huge amounts of interest in the documentary series about the feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, it should come as little surprise that TV creators are looking to adapt the tale. Kate McKinnon – before the Tiger King documentary – previously signed up to play Baskin in an adaptation of the podcast, aptly titled Joe Exotic.

Now, Deadline reports that a separate project based on the Netflix series has entered development. American Crime Story showrunner Ryan Murphy has been in discussion with Rob Lowe for a scripted version of the story, which would see Lowe play Exotic. Sources said the project was in the very "preliminary" stages.

Lowe wrote on Instagram: "Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!" The actor also posted multiple photos of himself posing with a dog while wearing a very Joe Exotic outfit.

Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned! Rob Lowe A photo posted by @roblowe on Apr 5, 2020 at 3:35pm PDT

Murphy currently acts as an executive producer on 9-1-1: Lone Star, which star Lowe, and the two are said to be friends. Meanwhile, Tiger King continues to make headlines, with a new episode potentially coming to Netflix next week.

