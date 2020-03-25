Tiger King on Netflix is the "bonkers" new true-crime documentary you need to binge right now

With much of the world's population currently staying at home, Netflix has become a lifeline for many – an escape to the wonderful worlds hidden within our favourite TV shows. Of course, anything new on Netflix has only benefitted from the current situation, including Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness – a seven-part true-crime series that delivers on that title.

The cameras follow Joe Exotic, an eccentric zookeeper who's also a part-time country singer and magician. Unfortunately, running a zoo's not that simple, as a rival big cat keeper, Carole Baskin, is trying to take him down. Ironically, she's claiming to be an activist trying to free his tigers, while Carole herself keeps animals of her own.

Their rivalry quickly spirals out of control – and we mean, truly out of any rational mindset control. The series includes deceit, drug-dealing, black-market trading, a polygamous marriage, a run-in with a cult, multiple topless men speaking to camera, and – to top everything off – a murder mystery at the centre. Get a taste of the action with the trailer below.

So, what have viewers been saying about Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness? Well, Twitter has been rife with reactions, calling the series the most "bonkers" thing you can watch while self-isolating. check out some of the reactions below.

Netflix's hottest show is #TigerKing It has everything: big cats, mullets, hitmen, leather fringe, amputees, polygamy, labor disputes, mysterious disappearances, and what's that in the corner? Why, it's a cocaine kingpin. #TigerKingNetflix pic.twitter.com/Yzscv2DCutMarch 25, 2020

Just watched #TigerKing. If I told you there’s a guy named Joe Exotic who’s a gay Zoo Manager with 2 husbands and he isn’t even the craziest person in the show. Do I have your attention? pic.twitter.com/2fXAI58GpkMarch 23, 2020

Me explaining #TigerKing to my mom:There's a magician, meth head, tiger tamer, country singer, gay polygamist, an Alex Jones type but with live tigers in his videos, and presidential/gubernatorial candidate. Mom: that's too many people to trackMe: oh that's just one guyMarch 24, 2020

#TigerKing was so insane that by the time this guy pulled up with a skeleton riding shotgun I didn’t even blink and the show didn’t feel the need to explain it pic.twitter.com/tTzJloh74eMarch 24, 2020

Loses an arm to a tiger and goes back to work in 5 days!?! She is the realest person on the entire show! The rest are lying dickheads!!#TigerKing pic.twitter.com/kana1NnMSjMarch 23, 2020

#TigerKing is the absolute bonkers distraction we all need...March 25, 2020

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available on Netflix now, and if you need more recommendations, these are the best documentaries on Netflix, best shows on Netflix, and best movies on Netflix.