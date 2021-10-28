Thunderful Games to hold showcase hosted by Mark Hamill

Indie publisher Thunderful Games has announced its first ever digital showcase which will be hosted by Star Wars icon Mark Hamill.

Kicking off in just over two weeks time, Thunderful World will be broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, and the Thunderful.world website on November 10 at 11am PT/ 2pm ET / 7pm GMT. In the Tweet announcing the event, Thunderful Games tells fans to "expect unannounced new titles and updates."

You’re invited to #ThunderfulWorld our first ever digital showcase hosted by Mark Hamill @HamillHimself ! Expect unannounced new titles and updates.🌩️Save the date 🌩️10 November: 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm GMTTwitch, Youtube, https://t.co/s77MPS8LHH pic.twitter.com/UIM0gNw0ItOctober 28, 2021 See more

As for what you can expect from the Thunderful Games showcase, the publisher/developer is known for releasing beloved indie games. Perhaps most notably the SteamWorld franchise and, more recently, Lost in Random. They have also worked on Fe and Stick It To The Man!.

On the event’s website, it says that Thunderful Games and Mark Hamill will delight fans with updates on games such as Planet of Lana - which was a hit previously at Summer Games Fest - as well as more news on the highly anticipated The Gunk, which when it does release will be an Xbox/PC exclusive. Not forgetting other titles such as Firegirl, Cursed to Golf, Source of Madness, Tinkertown, and White Shadows.

Fans already seem to already be excited for the event with many of the replies to the announcement Tweet asking whether there will be a SteamWorld announcement. Thunderful Games has replied to many of these fans with just a vague "only one way to find out, tune in at thunderful.world!" Guess we'll have to tune in on November 10 to find out.

