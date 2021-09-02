THQ Nordic’s digital showcase promises six new game reveals

THQ Nordic, the publisher behind Biomutant and Darksiders, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a digital showcase later this month.

The event is set to kick off on September 17, 2021 at 3PM EST / 12PM PT / 8PM BST and will be streamed on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam. It will also be hosted by The Game Awards founder and host Geoff Keighley.

THQ Nordic has teased that the show will feature six new game announcements, including "the return of legendary franchises", as well as sequels to some of its most beloved games.

Not only this but the publisher has also said that it plans to release some new information and footage of its open-world sci-fi RPG Elex 2 as well as another upcoming game, the role-playing Expeditions: Rome.

To celebrate our 10th anniversary, we are throwing a digital party!Join us for the first, official THQ Nordic digital showcase event on September 17th at 9 pm CEST / 12 PM PST / 8 PM BST / 10 PM MSK on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam. pic.twitter.com/V6PG3Y7k4dSeptember 2, 2021 See more

Those who tune into the stream early will also get to see a glimpse of what THQ Nordic acquired studio HandyGames has been up to lately. The same studio previously worked on SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, This is The Police, and more.

Finally, those wishing to co-stream the event on their own Twitch or YouTube channel can do so as the company has already said that it is working with the video streaming platforms to make sure that "all music can be part of the stream." Those excited by the news have already begun speculating what the show could include with Darksiders 4 , a new SpongeBob SquarePants game , and a Gothic remake all getting a mention.