Thor: Love and Thunder will have “an Avengers 5 feel”

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to have an ensemble cast, with the set-up being likened to Avengers 5. With Taika Waititi back in the director’s chair, the next Thor movie is due to start production in Australia in January 2021. And according to The Hollywood Reporter , there will be “a sprawling cast assembling” for “an Avengers 5 feel”.

We know Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman are definitely back in their respective roles of Thor, Valkyrie and Jane Foster, while Christian Bale will also feature in a mysterious new role.

It’s also been revealed that things will be a little different for Jane than the last time we saw her in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World – now, she’s the new Goddess of Thunder. The upcoming movie seems to be using Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s Mighty Thor series as inspiration, in which Jane has to balance a medical diagnosis with her wielding of the enchanted hammer Mjolnir.

As for who else we can expect to show up in Thor 4, it’s still being kept tightly under wraps (of course) – but we do know that Chris Pratt has joined the cast to reprise his MCU role of Star-Lord. This isn’t a huge surprise, though, as we saw Thor join the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship at the end of Avengers: Endgame .

It seems Thor has a new look, too. Hemsworth posted a workout pic on Instagram that hints his character may have lost the weight he gained in Endgame, but his fellow Chris isn’t too happy about it. “Hey bud,” Pratt commented. “Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks.”

