Thor: Love and Thunder: Matt Damon reportedly joins thorquel

Beloved Hollywood actor and frequent cameo-maker Matt Damon has reportedly joined the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder.

According to Australia's News.com, Damon is currently quarantining in the country, having flown to the country via private jet with his family. The Thor sequel is currently in production in Australia, with numerous surprise cast members – including all the key members of the Guardians of the Galaxy – being spotted in the country for the upcoming movie.

Damon previously made a brief appearance in Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, playing an Asgardian actor who portrays Loki in a stageplay. Whether Damon will reprise the role or play someone much bigger remains a mystery, though the chances of the A-lister going through two weeks' quarantine with his entire family implies the role may be a large one. The actor has made something of a habit of cameoing in superhero movies, having also appeared in Deadpool 2.

Thor: Love and Thunder has already been described as having "an Avengers 5 feel" thanks to the sheer size of its cast. Alongside Chris Hemsworth's returning God of Thunder will be Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who has been imbued with the powers of Thor. Tessa Thompson looks set to reprise her role as Valkyrie, while Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Pom Klementieff will all reprise their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.

The most notable new addition to the cast is Christian Bale, who will play the villain Gorr the God Butcher. Marvel has pulled out all the stops for this one.

Thor: Love and Thunder will reach cinemas 6 May, 2022. Catch all the big new superhero movies coming over the next few years through that link.