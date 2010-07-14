Thor: First look at Odin and Loki!

Share

Thor has been quietly filming away for a while now and the production has just delivered its second official still, showing Anthony Hopkins as Odin, in full regalia for the first time. Check out that eye patch!

Over Hopkins' right shoulder you'll see Tom Hiddleston (not to be confused with the Tottenham midfielder, Tom Huddlestone) as the mischevious Loki.

Though we've already seen an official still of Chris Hemsworth as the titular Norse God of Thunder, this is the first time we've seen him with mythical hammer Mjolnir in hand.

Also released today was new that both Thor and Captain America will be receiving 3D conversions in post-production. Joy.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told the LA Times: 'There’s not a great feeling out there for (3D) conversion based on some of the films that may have succeeded financially but had their artistry come under fire.'

He went on to say that "an unprecedented amount of time" will be devoted to the 3D conversion on Thor and Captain America , and that the effects for both films have been conceived from day one in 3D.

"The citadels of Asgard and the rainbow bridge at its gates lend themselves to 3D.” Thanks for the reassurance Kev.

Thor footage will be presented to fans at Comic-Con, which will hopefully shed more light on exactly what we can expect the comic book adaptation.

Fingers crossed that Marvel can iron out the post-conversion bumps suffered by Clash Of The Titans , Alice In Wonderland and The Last Airbender then. Here's hoping...

Lovin' Hopkins eye patch? Think Thor will need significantly bigger patches to survive 3D? Let us know!