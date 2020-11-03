Natalie Portman teases her new powers in Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman has revealed that she’s now in Sydney getting ready to film Thor: Love and Thunder – and things will be a bit different for her character this time around. Portman is returning as human scientist Jane Foster, but in the fourth instalment of the Thor franchise there’s a twist: she’s the new Goddess of Thunder.

"She does have powers. It's not exactly the same as Thor – it's her own version of it. And she's called the Mighty Thor," Portman said during a virtual appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show .

The upcoming movie seems to be using Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s Mighty Thor series as inspiration, in which Jane has to balance a medical diagnosis with her wielding of the enchanted hammer Mjolnir.

Portman added that she’s excited to see more Marvel movies with female leads, like the upcoming Black Widow.

"I think people usually say how great it is for the girls [to see female heroes on screen] but it's really important for the boys," she said. "For boys to get to see women in those kinds of characters and in those kinds of personalities. It just expands opportunity for how we all see each other."

Thor: Love and Thunder sees Taika Waititi back in the director’s chair and the movie is due to hit the big screen on February 11 2022. In the meantime, you can catch up with all the MCU movies on Disney Plus – here's how to watch the Marvel movies in order.