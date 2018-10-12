This Avengers 4 toy leak hints at villains other than Thanos and some butt-ugly costumes

Bloody toys, eh? You can’t seem to keep a lid on the likes of big Avengers: Endgame spoilers if the latest line of action figures and merchandise are on the way, it seems. Case in point: these Avengers 4 toys not only show off new costumes for Thor and Rocket Raccoon, it also has a squint-and-you’ll-miss-it reference to new Avengers 4 villains. That more than makes up for Thor’s choice of colour scheme. Ick.

As discovered by ComicBook.com, the toy leak – which you can see below – comes packed with some, let’s just say, interesting white Avengers costumes which appear to be rejects from a Tron sequel that never quite made it to the silver screen.

They’re… an acquired taste. One saving grace might be how much Rocket will be teased by squeezing into a cute little get-up – and he doesn’t look too happy about it.

But that’s not all. Apparently (and, seriously, take this with a Hulk-sized pinch of salt), the first line in the toy item description says that ‘The Asgardian Thor wields the mighty Stormbreaker in his battle against new foes. Rocket teams up with a new crew to guard the galaxy from an even greater threat.’

But, come on, you need to be Ant-Man to read that! It’s so teeny-tiny that I can just about make it out… Kinda.

If that’s true, then Thanos might be sidelined for an even bigger threat to the MCU. With the Skrulls looming large in Captain Marvel, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a certain Secret Invasion kickstarted in the middle of Avengers 4, especially as a previous Avengers 4 set photo has already hinted at the possibility.

So, new (and our very first) proper Avengers costumes and a fresh set of baddies that might squash Thanos like the giant purple grape he so clearly is? Is it May yet?

