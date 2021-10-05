These are Will Smith's best and worst movies, according to Will Smith

Will Smith has revealed what his best and worst movies are, in his own opinion – and the answers probably won't surprise you too much.

"For the best, I think it is a tie between the first Men in Black and The Pursuit of Happyness ," Smith said in a recent interview with GQ . "For different reasons, those are the two almost perfect movies."

Men in Black was released in 1997 and the sci-fi comedy follows the titular secret organization that supervises alien lifeforms who live on Earth and hides their existence from humans. The movie has a rating of 92% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the highest of all Smith's movies. Two sequels followed 2002 and 2012, but these are... not as highly rated, shall we say.

The Pursuit of Happyness followed in 2006 and sees Smith play a homeless salesman and the father to his real-life son, Jaden. He was nominated for both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his performance.

And as for his worst movie? "For worst, I don't know, Wild Wild West is just a thorn in my side," Smith added. "To see myself with chaps… I don't like it." The steampunk Western came out in 1999 and was the most expensive movie ever made at the time of its release (when costs are adjusted for inflation). It didn't do well at the box office and won five Golden Raspberry Awards, including Worst Picture. Worst of all, Smith passed on a leading role in The Matrix to appear in Wild Wild West.