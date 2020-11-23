The World Ends With You is finally getting its own sequel

After many years of waiting, The World Ends With You is finally getting a sequel, called Neo: The World Ends With You. Square Enix officially announced the title with an introductory trailer, showing off all-new gameplay and a cast of characters.

Set to release Summer 2021 for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, the cast of characters is looking to be almost entirely all-new, with the exceptions of mathematics enthusiast Sho Minamimoto and his fellow reaper Koki Kariya appearing in the trailer. From the looks of the trailer, players can expect similar story mechanics to the original, with the main character having to partner up with a fellow dead teen to take on the reaper's game by fighting creatures known as the Noise and fulfilling daily missions to get back to the world of the living.

The World Ends With You came out originally on the Nintendo DS in 2007, revolving around a group of dead teenagers trying to navigate a mystical plane in metropolitan Tokyo where they played a "reaper's game" to get a second chance at life. Unlike the DS title, the sequel will boast 3D gameplay, combat, and character models bringing the series into a more recent console generation.

The World Ends With You was praised for its unique gameplay and aesthetic, combining JRPG action with fashion, music, and food to create an entirely unique player experience. While it never quite reached the heights of Square Enix's other big titles, it attracted a loyal fanbase that has been diligently awaiting a new title that is now on the way. The series also has its own anime adaptation slated for April 2021.

