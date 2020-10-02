The Witcher season 3 has seemingly been confirmed by an industry website

A listing for The Witcher season 3 has seemingly confirmed the inevitable – that Henry Cavill’s Geralt and the fantasy Netflix series will return for further adventures after The Witcher season 2.

Redanian Intelligence spotted that The Witcher page on the Writer’s Guild of America West directories now has a reference to ‘season 3’ with showrunner and creator Lauren S. Hissrich attached as executive producer. You can check it out for yourself here.

Writer’s Guild of America West has previous when it comes to spilling the beans a little too early. Of course, it’s all for industry purposes (and royalties among other things, you’d imagine), but recent months has seen everything from the Borat 2 title to The Boys season 2 episode titles revealed there first before being officially confirmed elsewhere. So, this is the surest sign yet that The Witcher season 3 is going to be greenlit – and an official announcement could be forthcoming.

The ‘2020-21’ listing, meanwhile, is curious. The Witcher season 2 is ‘2019-20’ despite releasing in 2021, so that would indicate those are production dates rather than outright release windows. Maybe expect The Witcher season 3 in 2022 or potentially beyond that.

The Witcher, fresh off a successful first season, is only getting started. Hissrich told sister publication Total Film last year that there are stories planned for seven seasons, while a prequel spin-off and an animated film are both in the works.

The Continent, it seems, is about to grow a little bit larger. Until that day, check out the best movies on Netflix and the best shows on Netflix.