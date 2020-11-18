The Witcher season 2 resumes filming after Covid-19 all clear

Good news – The Witcher season 2 has resumed filming. Production had to stop earlier this month after more positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed on set , but filming has reportedly started up again after the team got the all clear.

The pandemic has already changed the Netflix show’s filming plans this month – new lockdown measures in England meant it was moved to a controlled studio environment in London instead of continuing on location in the Yorkshire countryside, as confirmed by Henry Cavill in a recent Instagram post.

Of course, filming has already been paused once, when the world came to a standstill back in March due to coronavirus. Things started up again five months later in August, so at least the pause this time around was nowhere near as long – hopefully, any disruption should be minimal.

No delays have been announced and The Witcher season 2 is still set to hit Netflix in 2021 – in a Reddit AMA earlier this year, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich wrote: "We don't yet have a target launch date for season 2, past 2021... We don't want to rush the product.”

We may not have a trailer for season 2 yet to tide us over while we wait, but the first bit of official footage dropped last month. Fittingly released on Halloween, it gave us a sneak peek of the monsters we can expect to see Geralt come up against in the new season.