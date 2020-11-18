The Witcher season 2 resumes filming after Covid-19 all clear

Good news – The Witcher season 2 has resumed filming. Production had to stop earlier this month after more positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed on set, but filming has reportedly started up again after the team got the all clear.
The pandemic has already changed the Netflix show’s filming plans this month – new lockdown measures in England meant it was moved to a controlled studio environment in London instead of continuing on location in the Yorkshire countryside, as confirmed by Henry Cavill in a recent Instagram post.
Of course, filming has already been paused once, when the world came to a standstill back in March due to coronavirus. Things started up again five months later in August, so at least the pause this time around was nowhere near as long – hopefully, any disruption should be minimal.
No delays have been announced and The Witcher season 2 is still set to hit Netflix in 2021 – in a Reddit AMA earlier this year, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich wrote: "We don't yet have a target launch date for season 2, past 2021... We don't want to rush the product.”
We may not have a trailer for season 2 yet to tide us over while we wait, but the first bit of official footage dropped last month. Fittingly released on Halloween, it gave us a sneak peek of the monsters we can expect to see Geralt come up against in the new season.
