The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf gets new Netflix trailer and character reveals

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has a brand new teaser trailer, and Netflix has also revealed the voice cast of the movie and the characters they'll be playing.

A spin-off of The Witcher series on Netflix, the animated movie will serve as an origin story for Geralt's (Henry Cavill) mentor and fellow witcher Vesemir, who we now know will be voiced by Theo James. A servant on a nobleman's estate, Vesemir longs to explore the Continent and find his destiny. James previously voiced Hector in the Netflix animated series Castlevania, and he also had a lead role in the Divergent movies alongside Shailene Woodley.

As for the rest of the voice cast, Sherlock's Lara Pulver is Tetra, a sorceress descended from one of the Continent’s first mages. She and her followers work to keep peace on the Continent by ensuring that magic is not abused. James' Castlevania co-star Graham McTavish voices Deglan. He's the hardened warrior-leader of the witchers, fiercely loyal and committed to protecting them. Finally, Battlestar Galactica's Mary McDonnell is Lady Zerbst, a noblewoman who's one of the king's most trusted advisors and a supporter of the witchers.

Kwang Il Han directed the movie, while Beau DeMayo wrote the script and The Witcher showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is on board as a producer. Han is part of Studio Mir, who worked on the series The Legend of Korra, and DeMayo has also written and produced on the original Witcher series.

If that wasn't enough, another Witcher prequel is also in the works at Netflix – a live-action series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin. Its cast includes Laurence O'Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh, and Sophia Brown, and filming is due to start in the UK next month. What's more, The Witcher season 2 finished filming earlier this year and arrives on the small screen on December 17 – we're spoilt for choice when it comes to the Witcher-verse, it seems.

While we wait for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf to arrive on the streamer on August 23