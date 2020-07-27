The Witcher: Blood Origin announced, will be a prequel set 1,200 years before the Netflix series

Hold your horses: The Witcher is getting a live-action prequel.

Set 1,200 years before the adventures of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer on The Continent, The Witcher: Blood Origin will chart the origins of the very first Witcher.

The Witcher writer Declan de Barra will act as showrunner on what is described as a six-part limited series. The Witcher Netflix series showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich is also on board as executive producer.

The synopsis reads: "Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

Teasing Blood Origin's story, de Barra said, “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books - What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I've always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall... The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher”

Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Image credit: Netflix)

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich added: “It’s an exciting challenge to explore and expand The Witcher universe created by [author] Andrzej Sapkowski, and we can’t wait to introduce fans to new characters and an original story that will enrich our magical, mythical world even more.”

Sapkowski was also on hand to offer a quote on the series, saying: “It is exciting that the world of Witcher - as planned in the very beginning - is expanding. I hope it will bring more fans to the world of my books.”

With Blood Origin being joined by The Witcher season 2 and an animated movie adventure starring Vesemir, it's clear that the world of The Witcher is only just getting started. If you haven't already, it might be time to start tossing coins at Netflix.