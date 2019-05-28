The Witcher 3 for Nintendo Switch leaks online, and everyone's asking one question: ...How?!

We know the Nintendo Switch is a powerful little beast of a machine. It's the only handheld that can run Skyrim, Doom, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, after all, and look pretty good while doing it. But the latest rumours of a Switch port for CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt still has us scratching our heads.

Product listings for the critically acclaimed RPG, which first released on PC and consoles in 2015, have appeared across Asian marketplaces over the last few days (as discovered by ResetEra) with the Nintendo Switch logo visible for anyone to see, suggesting it could be announced as an E3 2019 game in the next few weeks.

Normally, we'd be taking these leaks with a heavy pinch of salt, but the fact that several different stores have listed The Witcher 3 as an upcoming Switch game on their respective sites suggests this isn't just false gossip. While CD Projekt Red plans to focus on its upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 at E3 this year, it's not unlikely that this could be the small but satisfying surprise announcement of the show.

Still, just how The Witcher 3 - a notoriously demanding technical showcase of a game - will run on Nintendo's console is unclear, and you'd have to expect serious concessions to the RPG's visuals and performance when running in handheld mode.

This isn't the first time we've had rumours about an AAA RPG coming to Switch, as Red Dead Redemption 2 was listed for the hardware just a few months ago, only to be discredited as a faux pas on the part of the retailer. I guess we'll know for sure whether this latest leak is authentic within the next few weeks, when CD Projekt Red shares more about what it's been working on during the E3 2019 schedule.

