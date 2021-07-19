The Wild Beyond the Witchlight brings Disneyland-style rides and creepy clowns to Dungeons & Dragons

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight is the next Dungeons and Dragons adventure, and new details revealed via D&D Live suggest it might be the game's weirdest storyline yet. Featuring a realm of fairies, hare-people, and a Disneyland-esque carnival that's home to the creepiest clown we've ever seen, it promises a tale of "wicked whimsy" for entry-level characters. The book is up for pre-order now at Amazon, and it's set to launch on September 21, 2021.

As explained during D&D Live earlier this July, The Wild Beyond the Witchlight begins with a mysterious carnival that roams the multiverse (a handy way of weaving it into your campaign world of choice, in other words). Run by the not-at-all-dodgy Mister Witch and Mister Light, the area features rides that are reminiscent of Disney's Magic Kingdom. It's already well-stocked with the likes of 'Small Racing', a giant 'Bubble Pot Teapot', and the 'Pixie Kingdom', but there's room on the map for players to create their own attractions as well.

However, this is just the gateway to something bigger. More specifically, it takes players to a 'Domain of Delight' called Prismeer. Based within the Feywild - a counterpoint to the nightmare dimension of Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft and Curse of Strahd Revamped - it looks like a cross between Alice in Wonderland, Fable 4, and Peter Pan. To be precise, you'll encounter the Lost Boy-inspired Getaway Gang and their displacer beast kitten called Star.

Although we still don't know much about the plot itself, we'll be pitted against the 'Hourglass Coven' and will need to save a realm that's seen better days. Intriguingly, violence isn't essential to complete this quest; non-combat options are available for all encounters.

No matter how you choose to play, you'll be able to take advantage of new character types during your adventure - the rabbit-like harengon and fairies. The Wild Beyond the Witchlight also features new backgrounds in the form of the Feylost (those that grew up in the Feywild) and workers from the Witchlight Carnival itself. Perhaps these origins will set us on the path to meeting surprise guests; classic 1980s D&D cartoon characters Warduke, Strongheart, and Kelek have now been confirmed for the book.

A new set of dice and accessories are being released alongside The Wild Beyond the Witchlight. Dubbed 'The Witchlight Carnival Dice & Miscellany', this pack includes premium dice, reference cards, a double-sided map of the carnival itself, and a felt-lined box you can use as dice trays.

